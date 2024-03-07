Emergency manager preps Kiwanis Club

Most of the work associated with emergency management takes place before and after a natural disaster rather than during the event itself, Iola Kiwanians were told Tuesday.

Jason Trego, emergency manager for Allen County, spoke to the club at its weekly meeting about various aspects of his work. Emergency management is usually considered in five phases, he explained: Prevention, Mitigation, Preparedness, Response, and Recovery.

“‘Response’ is what people usually think about with emergency management,” Trego said, “but it’s said to be about 90 percent or more prevention, mitigation, preparedness, and recovery and 10 percent or less response.”