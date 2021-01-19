Extension resources available

Kansas State University provides you with research-based information through many avenues.

Locally, your contact is the Southwind Extension District in Erie, Fort Scott, Yates Center and Iola. Hundreds of publications and fact sheets, written by K-State researchers and specialists, are available through the university’s Publications Library, www.bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/.

Another alternative is to research the information provided on the Southwind website, www.southwind.k-state.edu/.