Extension resources available

The Southwind Extension District has a number of resources available for various projects around the farm, home or garden.

January 19, 2021 - 9:50 AM

Kansas State University provides you with research-based information through many avenues. 

Locally, your contact is the Southwind Extension District in Erie, Fort Scott, Yates Center and Iola. Hundreds of publications and fact sheets, written by K-State researchers and specialists, are available through the university’s Publications Library, www.bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/.

Another alternative is to research the information provided on the Southwind website, www.southwind.k-state.edu/.

