Family members celebrate

Austin Trinkle

Austin William Trinkle was a recent magna cum laude honors graduate of Allen Community College and was awarded his associate in science degree with a major in management development. He played on the Red Devils baseball team. He will continue his education in North Dakota where he works.

He is the son of Amy Lynn Finch of Atchison and Gerald Trinkle of Ottawa. He is the great-grandson of Jeanne Annn Masterson Percy.

Grace Snethen

Grace Kathryn Snethen graduated from Ottawa High School on May 11. She was valedictorian.

Snethen was also an honor student at Neosho County Community College Ottawa campus. Snethen works at Advent Health Hospital in Ottawa and plans to attend university.

She is the daughter of Scott and Beth Snethen, Ottawa, and great-granddaughter of Jeanne Ann Masterson Percy and the late Wm. Glenn Percy of Iola.

Marah McFadden

Marah Melvin McFadden was chosen to perform at the Kansas Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Liberty Hall in Lawrence in honor of her friend and colleague, inductee Ric Averill. McFadden also performs as lead singer with the X-Parte Band.

She is married to Wesley McFadden. The couple lives in Shawnee.

She is the daughter of Mick and Mona Melvin, Iola, and the granddaughter of Jeanne Ann Masterson Percy.