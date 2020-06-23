Farm families sought

Kansas State University Athletics is partnering with K-State Research & Extension to highlight the importance the agriculture industry has on our state, country, and world.

The Southwind Extension District is seeking nominations to honor one “Willie’s Farm Family” from each of the counties in the District.

The selected family will be recognized during the Nov. 7 KSU vs. Texas Tech game. The chosen family will receive two complimentary tickets with an opportunity to buy additional discounted tickets.