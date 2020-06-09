Farmers Market sales on tap

The weather is heating up, and so are the sales at the Allen County Farmers Market.

Sales run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday on the east side of the courthouse square in Iola, from 8 to 11 a.m. on the square in downtown Humboldt and from 1 to 4 p.m. next Tuesday in the parking lot in the 700 block of North State Street in Iola.

As always, sellers accept EBT, debit cards and participate in the Double Up Food Bucks Program.