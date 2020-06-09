Farmers Market sales on tap

The weather is heating up, and so are the sales at the Allen County Farmers Market.
Sales run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday on the east side of the courthouse square in Iola, from 8 to 11 a.m. on the square in downtown Humboldt and from 1 to 4 p.m. next Tuesday in the parking lot in the 700 block of North State Street in Iola.
As always, sellers accept EBT, debit cards and participate in the Double Up Food Bucks Program.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives