Farmers Market sites open

Allen County Farmers Market sites are set up at several locations once again this week.

The Tuesday market runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at Iola’s Cofachique Park, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday on the east side of Iola’s courthouse square, from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the square in Humboldt and at the intersection of highways 54 and 59 in Moran.

The Farmers Market is funded in part through a grant from the Health Forward Foundation, and by donations through Your Community Foundation.