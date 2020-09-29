Menu Search Log in

Farmers Market to close for season Thursday

Buyers and sellers have one more opportunity to do business at the Allen County Farmers Market. Thursday's session is the last one of 2020.

Around Town

September 29, 2020 - 10:24 AM

A line of eager customers forms at the Heck family produce booth Thursday at the Allen County Farmers Market. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Patrons who frequent the Allen County Farmers Market will have one last session to buy fresh produce and baked goods.

Thursday’s market, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in downtown Iola, is the final market session of 2020.

Holders of orange token or KSFMNP vouchers must use them by Thursday.

