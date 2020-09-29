Farmers Market to close for season Thursday

Patrons who frequent the Allen County Farmers Market will have one last session to buy fresh produce and baked goods.
Thursday’s market, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in downtown Iola, is the final market session of 2020.
Holders of orange token or KSFMNP vouchers must use them by Thursday.
