Ray Sweany and his wife, Shirley Goodsell-Sweany, formerly of Allen County, escaped the wrath of tornadoes that devastated several towns across Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas.

Ray is originally from LaHarpe; Shirley from Gas. They live near Mayfield, Ky., one of the hardest-hit areas by the tornado.

Their daughter, Debbie Cabbitt, who lives nearby, also was able to avoid any significant damage, aside from losing power in the storm’s aftermath.