Fort Scott celebrates Gordon Parks

Fort Scott will celebrate its native son Gordon Parks this weekend. Photographer Adger Cowans and ESPN sports columnist William Rhoden are among the guest speakers slated to appear.

October 5, 2022 - 11:56 AM

Gordon Parks in 1997 Photo by John Mathew Smith via Wikipedia.org
William Rhoden

FORT SCOTT — Native son Gordon Parks will be celebrated this weekend at the 19th Annual Gordon Parks Celebration.

Parks was a noted photographer, writer, musician and filmmaker. Parks is best known for his book and subsequent film, “The Learning Tree.”

Discussions about Parks’ works will be throughout Thursday and Saturday. Participants include Adger Cowans and William Rhoden. Cowans is a fine arts photographer and expressionist painter. Rhoden is a sports columnist with ESPN.

