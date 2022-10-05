Fort Scott celebrates Gordon Parks

William Rhoden

FORT SCOTT — Native son Gordon Parks will be celebrated this weekend at the 19th Annual Gordon Parks Celebration.

Parks was a noted photographer, writer, musician and filmmaker. Parks is best known for his book and subsequent film, “The Learning Tree.”

Discussions about Parks’ works will be throughout Thursday and Saturday. Participants include Adger Cowans and William Rhoden. Cowans is a fine arts photographer and expressionist painter. Rhoden is a sports columnist with ESPN.