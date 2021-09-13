 | Mon, Sep 13, 2021
Fredonia’s ‘Dr. Jen’ to co-chair panel

September 13, 2021 - 9:41 AM

Dr. Jennifer McKenney, far right, of Fredonia, was appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly, center, to co-chair a workgroup to study how to limit the spread of COVID-19 in public schools. At left is co-chair Dr. Stephanie Kuhlmann of the KU Medical School based in Wichita. Photo by PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WILSON COUNTY CITIZEN

FREDONIA — Dr. Jennifer Bacani McKenney of Fredonia was tapped to co-chair a workgroup whose purpose is to protect Kansas schools from COVID-19.

Gov. Laura Kelly appointed McKenney, a family physician, and Dr. Stephanie Kulmann of the University of Kansas Medical School in Wichita, to lead a 16-member group of physicians. Also involved is Randy Watson, commissioner of the Kansas Department of Education.

McKenney, who is known as “Dr. Jen,” to her patients, also serves as Wilson County Health Officer. 

