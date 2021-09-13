Fredonia’s ‘Dr. Jen’ to co-chair panel

FREDONIA — Dr. Jennifer Bacani McKenney of Fredonia was tapped to co-chair a workgroup whose purpose is to protect Kansas schools from COVID-19.

Gov. Laura Kelly appointed McKenney, a family physician, and Dr. Stephanie Kulmann of the University of Kansas Medical School in Wichita, to lead a 16-member group of physicians. Also involved is Randy Watson, commissioner of the Kansas Department of Education.

McKenney, who is known as “Dr. Jen,” to her patients, also serves as Wilson County Health Officer.