Funding set up for crash victim

A GoFundMe account has been set up to benefit Colleen Gregg of Chanute, who was injured in a two-vehicle accident on the outskirts of Iola Wednesday morning.

Organizers said Gregg faces a long and grueling recovery following the weather-related accident on the U.S. 169 overpass spanning U.S. 54.

Sheriff’s deputies said Gregg was northbound on 169, and was trailing another vehicle, when both began to slide on the slickened overpass.

The front vehicle left the roadway and traveled down an embankment on the east side of the roadway, but was otherwise undamaged.

Gregg’s sport utility vehicle, however, spun directly into the path of a northbound car driven by Robert Goodner of Iola.

Both Goodner and Gregg were transported to the hospital. Gregg was later transported to a metropolitan hospital for surgery to her back. Gregg also has two collapsed lungs and other internal bleeding, according to the GoFundMe organizers.

The accident was one of two blamed on icy bridge surfaces Wednesday morning.