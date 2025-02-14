Getting to know you

Missy Irwin of Iola fills out information about career opportunities as Cayden Hartwig, talent acquisition manager for Russell Stover Chocolates, looks on. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Russell Stover Chocolates partnered with the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce and G&W Foods to hold a Valentine’s event focused on career and community conversations.

In addition to its normal flurry of activity, the Iola factory is currently a busy construction zone. CentiMark construction workers are installing a new roof on the facility, with 53,468 of a total 350,309 square feet already completed.

Built in 1995, Russell Stover Chocolates’ Iola location is one of three in the United States in operation, along with plants in Corsicana, Texas, and Abilene, Kan.

In 2014, Russell Stover was acquired by Lindt & Sprüngli AG, the Switzerland-based maker of Lindt and Ghirardelli chocolates.