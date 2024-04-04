 | Thu, Apr 04, 2024
Giving back

Vaughn-Roth Land Brokers donates $2,500 to local 4-H and FFA programs.

By

Around Town

April 4, 2024 - 3:23 PM

Jennifer Terrell, 4-H Youth Development leader with the Southwind Extension District, center, accepts a $2,500 donation from Kristi Noonan, left, and Cameron Roth of Vaughn-Roth Land Brokers of Burlington. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

Jennifer Terrell, 4-H Youth Development leader with the Southwind Extension District, center, accepts a $2,500 donation from Kristi Noonan, left, and Cameron Roth of Vaughn-Roth Land Brokers of Burlington. Roth said the gift is in appreciation of the area’s 4-H and FFA programs. “We understand the importance of rural youth being assisted with agricultural education, initiatives and endeavors,” he said. “We make our living from doing business in rural areas and feel it’s important to give back.”

