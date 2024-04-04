Giving back

Jennifer Terrell, 4-H Youth Development leader with the Southwind Extension District, center, accepts a $2,500 donation from Kristi Noonan, left, and Cameron Roth of Vaughn-Roth Land Brokers of Burlington. Roth said the gift is in appreciation of the area’s 4-H and FFA programs. “We understand the importance of rural youth being assisted with agricultural education, initiatives and endeavors,” he said. “We make our living from doing business in rural areas and feel it’s important to give back.”