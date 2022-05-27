 | Fri, May 27, 2022
Governor visits

Gov. Laura Kelly and Lt. Gov. David Toland, an Allen County native, visited Humboldt to talk about their campaign.

May 27, 2022

Gov. Laura Kelly visits with Lisse Regehr, CEO of Thrive Allen County, at a fundraiser Thursday night at Perry’s in Humboldt.

Kelly and her running mate, Lt. Gov. David Toland, hobnobbed with an estimated 75 guests.

The two are asking for four more years in their continued effort to “make Kansas cool.” Since Kelly has been in office, “we have closed the bank of KDOT,” she said in reference to transferring highway funds to pay for other non-transportation projects. The state’s rainy day fund is also at a record high and education is fully funded.

