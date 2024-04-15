Grant to help fill knowledge gap on Kansas history

MANHATTAN — The National Endowment for the Humanities is supporting Kansas State University’s Land Treaties Project to produce educational materials that tell the history of Kansas’s land acquisition and the removal of the Kaw Nation.

The $150,000 Humanities Initiatives grant will help the Chapman Center for Rural Studies, in K-State’s College of Arts and Sciences, and collaborators create oral histories, annotated historical documents, educational videos, curricula and other materials that demonstrate how Kansas — and particularly Kansas State University, the United States’ first operational land grant institution — came to possess the land of the Kaánze níkashinga, whose descendants are the Kanza people today known as the Kaw Nation.

“We are grateful for the opportunity this grant affords us to share this important history and promote essential understanding about Indigenous peoples and histories within our university and region,” said Prof. Lisa Tatonetti, who is leading the project.