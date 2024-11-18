 | Mon, Nov 18, 2024
Grocery Grab winner plans to share bounty

Ruth Womelsdorf was the winner of this year's annual Grocery Grab. The event, sponsored by Iola Rotary Club, allowed Womesldorf five minuted worth of virtually unlimited shopping in Iola's G&W.

November 18, 2024 - 2:34 PM

G&W Foods employee Kegan Wilson helps Ruth Womelsdorf of Welda load over $1,660 worth of groceries into her vehicle Saturday morning. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Ruth Womelsdorf was this year’s winner of Iola Rotary Club’s annual Grocery Grab. The event, held at Iola’s G&W, allows one lucky winner five minutes worth of virtually unlimited shopping in the store. Womelsdorf selected Iolan Brandon Hesse to run in her stead. Hesse certainly had a game plan, grabbing $1,250 worth of meat in a single minute.

“This is a wonderful early birthday present,” said Womelsdorf, who turns another year younger on Nov. 21. She plans to share the groceries with friends and family during the holidays. Iola Rotary Club, which footed the grocery bill with ticket sales from the event, also uses the fundraiser to help purchase Thanksgiving baskets that are distributed to area families. Five other Grocery Grab finalists won gift certificates ranging from $25 to $125.

This is the seventh edition of the Rotary fundraiser.

