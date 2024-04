Kalibre Smith, a senior at Iola High School, recently received a 1-rating for his violin solo at a regional competition in Independence. The 1-rating is the highest score a musician can receive in a solo contest. Kalibre has played violin for eight years and attributes his success to discipline and practice. “I worked really hard to get the 1-rating,” he said. Smith’s score qualifies him to compete at the April 27 state competition in Salina.