Honored guest

Sandi Onstwedder, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary national president, paid a visit to LaHarpe VFW Auxiliary members Thursday, marking the first time the Auxiliary’s national president had paid a visit to LaHarpe. Onstewedder is from White Cloud, Mich., and was elected Auxiliary president for the 2020-21 program year. She’s served the organization in several capacities, and spent 35 yards as a literacy skills teacher. Posing with Onstwedder are, front row from left, Renee Hicks, VFW Auxiliary district treasurer, Jane Ryser, State Auxiliary president, Pat Spencer, LaHarpe Auxiliary president, Onstwedder and Charlene Wilkinson, district president; second row from left, Doug Northcutt, LaHarpe VFW Post Commander, Sue Ella Creager, Fredonia Auxiliary president, Maggie Barnett, LaHarpe Auxiliary treasurer, Carol Smith, Coffeyvlle Auxiliary president, Cindi Mitchel, El Dorado Auxiliary treasurer, and Don Gay, LaHarpe VFW post quartermaster.