Horticulture team places third

After taking first place at the recent state horticulture contest in Manhattan, the Southwind District Horticulture Senior Team placed third overall during their first ever National Horticulture Contest in Lincoln, Neb.

The contest was sponsored by the National Junior Horticulture Association. The Southwind District team represented Kansas 4-H, K-State Research and Extension, and the State of Kansas.

The contest included identifying 100 horticulture samples, eight judging classes and an 80-question test on general horticulture knowledge.

In addition to the overall placing, individual team members also excelled in various contests.

Hailey Shadden of Bourbon County received Grand National Champion in Floral Design, and second place in the Jams/Jellies competition.

Jewel Endicott, also from Bourbon County, received Grand National Champion in the Art Contest, and eighth highest overall individual.

Abigail Meiwes of Allen County placed 9th high overall individual, and Seth Shadden of Bourbon County received third place in the Jams/Jellies Competition.

Along with team coach Casey Diver, the team visited the Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City, Neb., as part of their trip.