 | Sat, Feb 05, 2022
Hunger task force meetings begin

Transportation and not being aware of services that are available to families in need are key barriers to conquering food insecurity in southeast Kansas, a group said Thursday. The SEK Hunger Action Team meets the first Thursday of each month.

Around Town

February 4, 2022 - 3:36 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

A committee studying hunger issues in southeast Kansas have identified two main barriers to providing access to healthy and affordable food in Allen County — transportation and lack of awareness of available resources.

The SEK Hunger Action Team met Thursday to discuss those barriers.

“As Southeast Kansans, we are motivated to collaborate and make real changes for our communities,” the committee announced. “We are focusing on centering people with lived experiences to best utilize our collective skills, knowledge and power to reduce barriers.” 

