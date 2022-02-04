Hunger task force meetings begin

A committee studying hunger issues in southeast Kansas have identified two main barriers to providing access to healthy and affordable food in Allen County — transportation and lack of awareness of available resources.

The SEK Hunger Action Team met Thursday to discuss those barriers.

“As Southeast Kansans, we are motivated to collaborate and make real changes for our communities,” the committee announced. “We are focusing on centering people with lived experiences to best utilize our collective skills, knowledge and power to reduce barriers.”