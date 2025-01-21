IHS releases honor rolls

Iola High School has released its honor roll for the first semester.

Students earning a “D” or an “F” are disqualified from the honor roll. The honor roll is divided into three sections. All A’s which require a 4.0, Principal’s honor roll requiring 3.76 -3.99 average, regular honor roll requiring 3.00 – 3.75.

All A’s

Seniors: Kaysin Crusinbery, Grady Dougherty, Mariah Jelinek, Alana Mader, Ethan Riebel, Madeleine Wanker, Alyssa Williams, KC Wilson

Juniors: Brennen Coffield, Bethany Miller, Bella Rahming, Tayten Salzwedel, Isaac Velazquez

Sophomores: Christina De Las Mercedes, Ean DeLaTorre, Kinsey Jelinek, Franklin Kerr, Kaydra Scheibmeir

Freshmen: Jeffery Ashworth, Reed Clift, Mosiah Fawson, Ainslee Glasgow, CJ Hill, Shaylee Karns, Kevon Loving, Evie Schooler

Principal’s Honor Roll

Seniors: Kyndal Bycroft, Elza Clift, Brooklyn Ellis, Toby Jernigan, Kealie Keeler, Kinsey Schinstock, Alexis Sirota, Griffin Westervelt

Juniors: Kandrella McCullough, Simon Mueller, Faith Warden

Sophomores: Jase Herrmann, Zoie Hesse, Melody Norman, Kaeden Vega, Joshua Wanker

Freshmen: Brealynn Andres, Kali Joy, Joseph McIntire, Jordyn Potter, Jordan Spillman

Regular Honor Roll

Seniors: Maxwell Andersen, Matthew Beckmon, Cortland Carson, Baylie Crooks, Reese Curry, Harper Desmarteau, Alex Donnelly, Alejandro Escalante, Everett Glaze, Kale Godfrey, Abbigail Hutton, Raiden Kern, Konner Larney, Macey Lewis, Natalee Lower, Lucas Maier, Annemariee McCullough, Maleigha Molina, Donovan Nee, Layla Newkirk, Melanie Palmer, Guilis Pina, Steven Robinson, Tavia Skahan, Alexander Smail, Jacob Stokes, Kenleigh Westhoff, Kegan Wilson

Juniors: Madelyn Ashworth, Nickolas Bauer, Harley Blankenship, Brayden Boyce, Tessa Brutchin, Baron Folk, MaHailie Genoble, Nevaeh Hancock, Chloe Hoag, Lizzabeth Hockenbarger, Keegan Lammey, Lily Lohman, Harley Monroe, Taegan Noyes, Briley Prather, Ari Ramirez, Briggs Sharon, Braden Stevens, Brody Thompson, Ashley Trainor, Tre Wilson