Menu Search Log in

IHS students showcase talent

Forensic season was cut short by COVID-19. IHS squad still racked up several top-notch performances.

Around Town

July 10, 2020 - 2:49 PM

Sadrie Overall, left, and Gaby Lampe perform a duet skit Wednesday at an Iola High School forensics team showcase at the courthouse bandstand in Iola. Courtesy photo

Iola High School’s forensics team hosted a showcase of various acting and speaking pieces Wednesday at the courthouse bandstand in downtown Iola.

The forensics season was cut short this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the IHS squad was able to rack up several top-notch performances in the abbreviated season.

Letter winners were recognized. They were:

Related
May 15, 2020
May 12, 2020
April 23, 2020
March 12, 2020
Trending