Iola band students earn regional honors

Iola Middle and High school band students achieved regional honors.
High school students were selected for the Southeast Kansas Music Educators Association Honor Band Clinic and performance Nov. 20 at Pittsburg State University. Students were selected for the district honor band and jazz band.
They will audition for the Kansas Music Educators Association All-State Band in January.
Middle school students also were selected for Honor Band.
SELECTIONS include:
SEKMEA Jazz band
Tenor Sax 1: Kevon Loving
Bari Sax: Kale Godfrey
Trumpet 3: Madeleine Wanker
Trumpet Alternate: Simon Mueller
Trombone 2: Bethany Miller
Trombone Alternate: Alyssa Williams
Drum Kit Alternate: Tripp Mathes
SEKMEA concert band
Tenor Sax 1: Kevon Loving