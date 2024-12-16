 | Mon, Dec 16, 2024
Iola band students earn regional honors

Iola middle and high school band students were selected to the Southeast Kansas Music Educators Association Honor Bands.

By

Around Town

December 16, 2024 - 2:59 PM

Iola High School band students who received regional honors include, front from left, Madeleine Wanker, Kavon Loving, Alyssa Williams; back, Tripp Mathes, Bethany Miller, Simon Mueller and Kale Godfrey. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Iola Middle and High school band students achieved regional honors. 

High school students were selected for the Southeast Kansas Music Educators Association Honor Band Clinic and performance Nov. 20 at Pittsburg State University. Students were selected for the district honor band and jazz band. 

They will audition for the Kansas Music Educators Association All-State Band in January. 

Middle school students also were selected for Honor Band. 

SELECTIONS include:

SEKMEA Jazz band

Tenor Sax 1: Kevon Loving

Bari Sax: Kale Godfrey

Trumpet 3: Madeleine Wanker

Trumpet Alternate: Simon Mueller

Trombone 2: Bethany Miller

Trombone Alternate: Alyssa Williams

Drum Kit Alternate: Tripp Mathes

SEKMEA concert band

Tenor Sax 1: Kevon Loving

