Iola Boy Scout Pack 55 will host a roundup for interested Cub Scouts at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Calvary Life Center, 108 W. Jackson Ave.

Parents and youngsters from kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to attend.

In addition, the Scouts will be in downtown Iola from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to sing Christmas carols for the community. They’ll also have tubs of uncooked popcorn for sale.