Iola FFA students win district proficiency awards

Iola FFA recently had three district proficiency winners with their Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE). Jaydon Morrison won in the area of poultry production; Kyser Nemecek in swine entrepreneurship; and Hallie Sutherland in diversified crop production placement.

District runner-ups were Abigail Meiwes in goat production entrepreneurship and Briggs Michael in agriculture services.

The following are the three proficiency winners’ SAE descriptions:

Jaydon Morrison

I have run JM Poultry for four years. I started with 15 old hens and then purchased 30 chicks to raise over the summer with money I had saved.