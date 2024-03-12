 | Tue, Mar 12, 2024
Iola FFA students win district proficiency awards

Iola FFA students won district awards for their Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE).

March 12, 2024 - 2:01 PM

Hallie Sutherland won in diversified crop production placement. Courtesy photo

Iola FFA recently had three district proficiency winners with their Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE). Jaydon Morrison won in the area of poultry production; Kyser Nemecek in swine entrepreneurship; and Hallie Sutherland in diversified crop production placement. 

District runner-ups were Abigail Meiwes in goat production entrepreneurship and Briggs Michael in agriculture services.

The following are the three proficiency winners’ SAE descriptions:

Jaydon Morrison

I have run JM Poultry for four years. I started with 15 old hens and then purchased 30 chicks to raise over the summer with money I had saved. 

