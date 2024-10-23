Iola High School announces first quarter honor rolls

Iola High School has announced its first quarter honor rolls. The honor roll is divided into three sections. All A’s requires a 4.0 GPA; Principal’s Honor Roll requires a 3.76 to 3.99 GPA; and Regular Honor Roll requires a 3.00 to 3.75 GPA.
All A’s
Seniors
Steven Robinson, Ana Velazquez-Argaez, Alyssa Williams, KC Wilson
Juniors
Brennen Coffield, Lily Lohman, Bella Rahming, Tayten Salzwedel, Isaac Velazquez
Sophomores
Ruger Boren, Austin Crooks, Jase Herrmann, Kinsey Jelinek, Franklin Kerr, Kaydra Scheibmeir, Joshua Wanker
Freshmen
Brealynn Andres, Jeffery Ashworth, Reed Clift, Ainslee Glasgow, CJ Hill, Kali Joy, Shaylee Karns, Kevon Loving, Donnesha Loving-Stephens, Jordyn Potter, Evie Schooler
Principal’s Honor Roll
Seniors
Elza Clift, Kaysin Crusinbery, Reese Curry, Alex Donnely, Grady Dougherty, Brooklyn Ellis, Mariah Jelinek, Maleigha Molina, Madeleine Wanker
Juniors
Stephanie Fees, Chloe Hoag, Kandrella McCullough, Bethany Miller, Simon Mueller, Taegan Noyes, Brody Thompson