Iola High School announces first quarter honor rolls

Iola High School has announced its first quarter honor rolls. The honor roll is divided into three sections. All A’s requires a 4.0 GPA; Principal’s Honor Roll requires a 3.76 to 3.99 GPA; and Regular Honor Roll requires a 3.00 to 3.75 GPA.

All A’s

Seniors

Steven Robinson, Ana Velazquez-Argaez, Alyssa Williams, KC Wilson

Juniors

Brennen Coffield, Lily Lohman, Bella Rahming, Tayten Salzwedel, Isaac Velazquez

Sophomores

Ruger Boren, Austin Crooks, Jase Herrmann, Kinsey Jelinek, Franklin Kerr, Kaydra Scheibmeir, Joshua Wanker

Freshmen

Brealynn Andres, Jeffery Ashworth, Reed Clift, Ainslee Glasgow, CJ Hill, Kali Joy, Shaylee Karns, Kevon Loving, Donnesha Loving-Stephens, Jordyn Potter, Evie Schooler

Principal’s Honor Roll

Seniors

Elza Clift, Kaysin Crusinbery, Reese Curry, Alex Donnely, Grady Dougherty, Brooklyn Ellis, Mariah Jelinek, Maleigha Molina, Madeleine Wanker

Juniors

Stephanie Fees, Chloe Hoag, Kandrella McCullough, Bethany Miller, Simon Mueller, Taegan Noyes, Brody Thompson