Iola High School choir entertains retired educators

Allen County Area Retired School Personnel met Wednesday with 18 members and guests Jane Martin and Brenda Leonard in attendance.

The program was a performance by the Iola High School Chamber Choir under the direction of Rebecca Cunningham. The choir will have a Christmas concert this Wednesday.

Prior to the meeting, Diana Asher installed John Sheehan as incoming president, completing the slate of officers along with Treasurer Sharon Grisier, Secretary Diana Asher and Vice President Kathy Clemans.