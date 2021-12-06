 | Mon, Dec 06, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Iola High School choir entertains retired educators

Iola High School choir members provided the featured entertainment for a group of retired school personnel Wednesday. The choir will have its concert Wednesday.

Around Town

December 6, 2021 - 9:12 AM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Allen County Area Retired School Personnel met Wednesday with 18 members and guests Jane Martin and Brenda Leonard in attendance. 

The program was a performance by the Iola High School Chamber Choir under the direction of Rebecca Cunningham. The choir will have a Christmas concert this Wednesday.

Prior to the meeting, Diana Asher installed John Sheehan as incoming president, completing the slate of officers along with Treasurer Sharon Grisier, Secretary Diana Asher and Vice President Kathy Clemans. 

Related
December 6, 2019
September 6, 2019
May 2, 2019
December 14, 2018
Most Popular