 Iola, Humboldt call for special meetings

The Iola City Council will gather at City Hall at 5 p.m. Wednesday for a special meeting.

The bulk of the meeting will be held in executive, or closed session, to discuss contract negotiations.

Humboldt City Council will also meet at 6 p.m. Monday for a special meeting to discuss the date for a loan hearing through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for funds to survey possible lead in the city’s water system. Expected costs exceed $100,000, with a 49% forgiveness by federal officials