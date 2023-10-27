 | Fri, Oct 27, 2023
 Iola, Humboldt call for special meetings

Around Town

October 27, 2023 - 3:38 PM

Iola City Council members are, from left, Kim Peterson, Joel Wicoff, Josiah D’Albini, Joelle Shallah, Mayor Steve French, Mark Peterson, Nickolas Kinder, Nich Lohman, and Carl Slaugh. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

The Iola City Council will gather at City Hall at 5 p.m. Wednesday for a special meeting. 

The bulk of the meeting will be held in executive, or closed session, to discuss contract negotiations. 

Humboldt City Council will also meet at 6 p.m. Monday for a special meeting to discuss the date for a loan hearing through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for funds to survey possible lead in the city’s water system. Expected costs exceed $100,000, with a 49% forgiveness by federal officials 

