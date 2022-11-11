Iola Kiwanis Club talks mental health

Dawne Burchett and Megan Hageman of Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center’s marketing team gave Iola Kiwanis Club members an overview of the services offered at its meeting Tuesday.

The center provides a wealth of mental health services and education across Allen, Neosho, Bourbon, Linn, Woodson and Anderson counties. A new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic designation has allowed SEKMHC to expand those services, resources and support personnel across the region.

Services available include outpatient therapy, school-based therapy, substance use and addictions treatment, crisis intervention, psychiatric/medication management and community support and groups. Some areas treated are depression, anxiety, anger, marital conflict, mood disorders, trauma care, substance use, gambling, post-traumatic stress disorder and more.