Iola Middle School students gather food items for Humanity House

Iola Middle School students collected an estimated 100 non-perishable food items to benefit Humanity House, an organization that serves local families in need. The drive was organized by Kim Matney, IMS computer applications teacher, who has stressed to the students the importance of giving back to the community. Pictured are, front row from left, Mason Lampe, Kandrella McCullough and Madeleine Wanker; second row, Braden Frame, Matney, IMS computer lab instructor Chris Belknap, Elizabeth Martin and Bethanie Miller. Matney said a second food drive is planned for the spring.