 | Wed, Oct 05, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Iola police officer completes training

Iola police officer Julia Thompson was a part of the most recent graduating class of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. Thompson is one of 25 graduates.

Around Town

October 5, 2022 - 11:59 AM

HUTCHINSON — Julia Thompson of the Iola Police Department recently graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center program. Thompson was one of 25 graduates to receive certification as a law enforcement officer.

The 14-week program includes classroom lectures and hands-on applications to help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty, according to a KLETC press release.

Established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968, the program trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers. 

Related
June 25, 2021
November 20, 2020
August 13, 2018
June 26, 2017
Most Popular