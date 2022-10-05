Iola police officer completes training

HUTCHINSON — Julia Thompson of the Iola Police Department recently graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center program. Thompson was one of 25 graduates to receive certification as a law enforcement officer.

The 14-week program includes classroom lectures and hands-on applications to help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty, according to a KLETC press release.

Established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968, the program trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers.