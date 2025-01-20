Juvenile faces detention hearing for church fire

GARNETT — A 16-year-old Colony youth accused in the burning of Colony’s Community Church will face a detention hearing Jan. 21 at Anderson County District Court, according to the Anderson County Review newspaper.

Kaiden Robb was charged in juvenile court with instigating the Dec. 26 fire and brandishing a knife at a family member, the newspaper reported. A sheriff’s deputy removed Robb from the smoke-filled church, and the youth was taken to Anderson County Hospital for observation. Robb has been undergoing evaluation at a juvenile facility since the arrest.

The church was destroyed by the fire.

Tuesday’s court hearing could result in detention at a juvenile facility if a judge determines probable safety risks, flight risk or other evasion of proceedings. Community-based detention or electronically monitored home detention are possible.