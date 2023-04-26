Kiwanians hear about splash park plans

Donna Houser, with Iola Community Involvement Task Force, spoke to Iola Kiwanians last week about the CITF fund drive for a splash park along Cottonwood Street, between Buchanan Street and Iola First Baptist Church.

Houser said the group is hoping to raise $200,000 locally, to be matched by grant funds, for a 40-by-60-feet concrete splash park, with water play features and benches. The complex would recycle water, she noted, and buttons would be pushed to start play features and fountains when in use. They would shut off automatically after a time to save water. City park personnel would oversee operation and maintenance.

The Community Development Block Grant period is a year from now, meaning the local monies need to be generated by then, and other grant opportunities are also being researched. Those wishing to donate may do so at City Hall, in care of CITF.