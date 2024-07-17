KU recognizes local honor roll students

LAWRENCE — More than 7,400 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2024 semester.

Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

Allen County students include:

Carsyn Haviland, Humboldt, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Jadyn Kaufman, Humboldt, School of Business

Simon Stephens, Humboldt, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Macie Hoag, Iola, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Henry Lohman, Iola, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Elanie Sturgeon, Iola, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of Journalism & Mass Communications

Daniel Wall, Iola, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

William Wall, Iola, School of Journalism & Mass Communications

Athena Bradshaw, Moran, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences