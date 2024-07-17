KU recognizes local honor roll students

LAWRENCE — More than 7,400 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2024 semester.
Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.
Allen County students include:
Carsyn Haviland, Humboldt, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jadyn Kaufman, Humboldt, School of Business
Simon Stephens, Humboldt, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Macie Hoag, Iola, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Henry Lohman, Iola, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Elanie Sturgeon, Iola, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of Journalism & Mass Communications
Daniel Wall, Iola, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
William Wall, Iola, School of Journalism & Mass Communications
Athena Bradshaw, Moran, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences