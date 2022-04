LAHARPE — Vendors from near and far will descend upon LaHarpe City Hall Saturday for a craft fair, where buyers can find anything from handmade items, to Bert Cole’s woodworking pieces or Jim Heinrich’s old fishing poles.

The event is a fundraiser for the upcoming LaHarpe Day celebration June 25.

Sales run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with lunch available by the LaHarpe Wellness program, and a drawing for a handmade quilt is set for 2 o’clock.