Library offers chance to learn about the history of your home

If you live in an old house and have always wondered about its past and the people in it, the Iola Public Library has a program for you: “Researching Your Home and the People Who Lived There” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. Diana Staresinic-Deane tells how to ferret out the details. She is executive director of the Franklin County Historical Society and the Old Depot Museum in Ottawa.

Especially helpful to those who may be stymied by a dead end in such research, she will discuss creative ways to study documents and assemble relevant narratives from maps, deeds, newspapers, and often unsought or unknown resources.

IPL’s collection of old city directories can be a good starting point, especially the annual Polk City Directories which allow you to look up either, address or name, associated with a house. Some of the directories also include Chanute.