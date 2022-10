A program geared toward teaching parents about the development stages of their 1- to 3-year-olds begins Nov. 1 at the Iola Public Library.

The weekly programs will allow parents to visit one-on-one with experts on nutrition; speech, hearing and language; early literacy; child development and music and movement.

The hour-long sessions also allow parents to interact with one another as their children participate in a play group that include developmentally appropriate toys.