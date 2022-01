Library Littles is still on for Thursday at 10 a.m., according to Lesa Little, children’s librarian at Iola Public Library.

Because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Library Littles program will once again be held virtually. The link is available on the Iola Public Library’s website at iolapubliclibrary.org or on the library’s Facebook page.

Packets that accompany the program can be picked up at the library starting Monday, Jan. 17.