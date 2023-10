Crews from Boren’s Roofing have replaced a metal cross atop the iconic St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Piqua. While they were up there, workers also replaced the steeple’s shingles with metal roofing.

B&W Trailer Hitches donated both the materials and the fabrication of the cross. All three shifts worked together to design, cut, weld, and paint the cross.

A Fort Scott company tuck-pointed the steeple’s bricks.