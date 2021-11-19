 | Fri, Nov 19, 2021
Little givers

Youngsters at a LaHarpe daycare donated canned goods to support a local food drive. Several Thanksgiving Week activities are planned at City Hall this week.

Around Town

November 19, 2021 - 3:13 PM

Donating food at LaHarpe City Hall Friday are, from left, Cole Rose, Elcie Manbeck, Jaxxen Oakman and Kandra Manbeck holding Michael Young III. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Youngsters with My Second Home Daycare in LaHarpe delivered a box of canned goods to LaHarpe City Hall Friday for a food drive hosted by LaHarpe Health and Wellness director Courtney Frame.

In addition to the food drive, Frame also is hosting a Thanksgiving Eve chicken noodle dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, as well as a number of Thanksgiving crafts and activities from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, both at City Hall.

Pictured are, from left, Cole Rose, Elcie Manbeck, Jaxxen Oakman and Kandra Manbeck holding Michael Young III.

