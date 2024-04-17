 | Wed, Apr 17, 2024
Livestock judging team going to Europe

Team member Kyler Nemecek told Kiwainis Club members about qualifying for the trip.

April 17, 2024 - 2:49 PM

4-H members from southeast Kansas won the national livestock judging title in Denver in January. From left are Brady Hurt, Carly Dreher, team members Tate Crystal, Kyser Nemecek, Emery Yoho, Reegan McDaniel, Jade Parrish, Carla Nemecek. Courtesy photo

Kyser Nemecek, a 17-year-old junior at Iola High School, told Kiwanis Club members Tuesday about his 4-H livestock judging team’s successes at state and national contests in recent months and its plan to visit Scotland, Ireland and England this summer. 

The Southwind District team, coached by his mother, Carla Nemecek, has members from Allen, Neosho, Woodson and Bourbon counties. They judge  pigs, cattle, goats and sheep in market and breeding classes. Members rate and place the livestock in four-animal lots, then give oral reasons as justification for their rankings.

The Southwind team of Nemecek, Tate Crystal of Fort Scott, Brady Hurt of Buffalo and Carly Dreher, Iola, won the state contest in Manhattan last fall and qualified for nationals. Nemecek noted the importance of all team members competing at lofty levels among the best teams in Kansas.

