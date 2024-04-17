Livestock judging team going to Europe

Kyser Nemecek, a 17-year-old junior at Iola High School, told Kiwanis Club members Tuesday about his 4-H livestock judging team’s successes at state and national contests in recent months and its plan to visit Scotland, Ireland and England this summer.

The Southwind District team, coached by his mother, Carla Nemecek, has members from Allen, Neosho, Woodson and Bourbon counties. They judge pigs, cattle, goats and sheep in market and breeding classes. Members rate and place the livestock in four-animal lots, then give oral reasons as justification for their rankings.

The Southwind team of Nemecek, Tate Crystal of Fort Scott, Brady Hurt of Buffalo and Carly Dreher, Iola, won the state contest in Manhattan last fall and qualified for nationals. Nemecek noted the importance of all team members competing at lofty levels among the best teams in Kansas.