Livestock team named reserve champions at American Royal

The Southwind District 4-H Livestock Judging Team was named Reserve Champion Team Overall at the American Royal 4-H Livestock Judging Contest.

November 4, 2024 - 1:31 PM

Southwind District 4-H Livestock Judging Team members celebrate their accomplishments at the American Royal. From left are Carla Nemecek, coach, Emery Yoho, Reegan McDaniel, Tate Crystal, Kyser Nemecek, and Jade Parrish, assistant coach. Courtesy photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Southwind District 4-H Livestock Judging Team was named the Reserve Champion Team Overall at the American Royal 4-H Livestock Judging Contest.

The local team represented Kansas, competing against 15 teams and 68 individuals from across the nation.

Team accomplishments include:

Sheep/Goats – 2nd Place; Hogs – 1st Place; Cattle – 5th Place; Reasons – 1st Place.

Individual highlights:

Reegan McDaniel, Fort Scott, was named High Individual in both Hogs and Reasons, ranked 10th in Sheep/Goats, and secured 3rd Overall; Tate Crystal, Fort Scott, 6th in Reasons, 8th in Sheep/Goats, and placed 6th Overall; Kyser Nemecek, Iola, 9th in Hogs and 10th in Reasons; Emery Yoho, Yates Center, 23rd in Sheep/Goats.

