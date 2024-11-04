Livestock team named reserve champions at American Royal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Southwind District 4-H Livestock Judging Team was named the Reserve Champion Team Overall at the American Royal 4-H Livestock Judging Contest.

The local team represented Kansas, competing against 15 teams and 68 individuals from across the nation.

Team accomplishments include:

Sheep/Goats – 2nd Place; Hogs – 1st Place; Cattle – 5th Place; Reasons – 1st Place.

Individual highlights:

Reegan McDaniel, Fort Scott, was named High Individual in both Hogs and Reasons, ranked 10th in Sheep/Goats, and secured 3rd Overall; Tate Crystal, Fort Scott, 6th in Reasons, 8th in Sheep/Goats, and placed 6th Overall; Kyser Nemecek, Iola, 9th in Hogs and 10th in Reasons; Emery Yoho, Yates Center, 23rd in Sheep/Goats.