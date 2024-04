The Prairie Dell 4-H Club met April 1. For roll call members answered with their favorite flower.

Lizzy Michael gave a talk on the Clothing Buymanship project.

The club will meet again at 7 p.m., May 6, at the Extension District office in Iola.

It is parents’ night. Parents will fill the offices of their 4-H members and LeAnn Church will give a talk.

The next 4-H Council meeting is at 7 p.m., April 25, at the Iola Extension Office.