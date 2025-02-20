 | Thu, Feb 20, 2025
Local students named to KU honor rolls

There were several local students named to the fall 2024 semester honor rolls at the University of Kansas.

February 20, 2025

LAWRENCE — Several students with local ties were among the nearly 9,000 University of Kansas undergraduate students who earned honor roll distinction for the 2024 fall semester.

Allen County

• Macie Hoag, Iola, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

• Kylen Jobe, Iola, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

• Henry Lohman, Iola, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

• Rio Lohman, Iola, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

• Elanie Sturgeon, Iola, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

• William Wall, Iola, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

• Jadyn Kaufman, Humboldt, School of Business

• Sam Neeley, Humboldt, School of Business

• Kayla Scott, Humboldt, School of the Arts

• Simon Stephens, Humboldt, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

• Elias Works, Humboldt, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

• Clara Boyd, Moran, School of Nursing

• Athena Bradshaw, Moran, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Students from outlying counties

• Tyson Hermreck, Colony, School of Business

