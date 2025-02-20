Local students named to KU honor rolls

LAWRENCE — Several students with local ties were among the nearly 9,000 University of Kansas undergraduate students who earned honor roll distinction for the 2024 fall semester.

Allen County

• Macie Hoag, Iola, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

• Kylen Jobe, Iola, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

• Henry Lohman, Iola, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

• Rio Lohman, Iola, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

• Elanie Sturgeon, Iola, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

• William Wall, Iola, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

• Jadyn Kaufman, Humboldt, School of Business

• Sam Neeley, Humboldt, School of Business

• Kayla Scott, Humboldt, School of the Arts

• Simon Stephens, Humboldt, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

• Elias Works, Humboldt, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

• Clara Boyd, Moran, School of Nursing

• Athena Bradshaw, Moran, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Students from outlying counties

• Tyson Hermreck, Colony, School of Business