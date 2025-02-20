Local students named to KU honor rolls

LAWRENCE — Several students with local ties were among the nearly 9,000 University of Kansas undergraduate students who earned honor roll distinction for the 2024 fall semester.
Allen County
• Macie Hoag, Iola, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
• Kylen Jobe, Iola, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
• Henry Lohman, Iola, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
• Rio Lohman, Iola, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
• Elanie Sturgeon, Iola, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
• William Wall, Iola, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
• Jadyn Kaufman, Humboldt, School of Business
• Sam Neeley, Humboldt, School of Business
• Kayla Scott, Humboldt, School of the Arts
• Simon Stephens, Humboldt, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
• Elias Works, Humboldt, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
• Clara Boyd, Moran, School of Nursing
• Athena Bradshaw, Moran, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Students from outlying counties
• Tyson Hermreck, Colony, School of Business