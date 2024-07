Marty the Magician dazzled 75 kids and adults June 21 at Iola Public Library, mystifying them with his illusions and sleight-of-hand tricks, eliciting squeals of delight. Marty Hahn, billed as “The Ozark’s Favorite Family Entertainer,” was invited back after his success here last year. His appearance coincided with the summer reading program’s “adventure” theme. More than 100 children are enrolled in summer reading this year.