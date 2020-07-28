Market vouchers available

Thursday is Sunflower Member Day at the Allen County Farmers Market.
Sunflower Health Plan KanCare members who received $10 worth of vouchers can use them for free fruits and vegetables at the market.
Thursday’s food sales are from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the east side of Iola’s downtown square.
