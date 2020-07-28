Menu Search Log in

Market vouchers available

July 28, 2020 - 8:45 AM

Thursday is Sunflower Member Day at the Allen County Farmers Market.

Sunflower Health Plan KanCare members who received $10 worth of vouchers can use them for free fruits and vegetables at the market. 

Thursday’s food sales are from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the east side of Iola’s downtown square.

