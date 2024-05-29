 | Wed, May 29, 2024
Marmaton Valley elementary honor roll

May 29, 2024 - 2:47 PM

MORAN — Marmaton Valley students qualifying for the second semester honor rolls are:

All As

Third grade: Olivia Barker, Liam Blevins, Brynleigh Borth, Koltyn Endicott, Lucas Owens, Faith Stinnett, Lainey Taylor, Riley Tynon

Fourth grade: McKenna Meiwes, Kylee Resco, Hadley Wools

Fifth grade: Layten Blevins, Tyler Borth, Doug Dix, Chloe Henderson, Aubrie Heskett, Kloie Snavely, Ellie Stinnett

All As and Bs

Third grade: Willow Bina-Goldsby, Ainsley Carr, Emmett Cole, Jerrica Curl, Zariah Gibson-Maley, Dale Goudling

Fourth grade: Charles Ensminger, Kolten McVey, THomas Retana, Asher Stone, Gabriella Tholen

Fifth grade: Kaegen Genoble, Lucius Hannum, Dezmond Haynes, Zoey Kile, Cambri O’Neal, Paisley Plaster-Bauer, Lucas Sander, Taygen Stroud, Brier Valentine

