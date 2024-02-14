Miss Chelsea’s dancers bring home awards

Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy traveled to a dance competition February 2-4 at St. Louis. It was the first competition of the season.
Students took classes from celebrity teachers from different industries including a Broadway performer from the original cast of Hamilton.
The group brought 33 routines and 33 dancers. Students took home five judges’ choice awards for storytelling, passion, presence, energy, and technique. Four dancers won scholarships to attend again next year.
