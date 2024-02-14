 | Wed, Feb 14, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Miss Chelsea’s dancers bring home awards

Miss Chelsea's Dance Academy competed at St. Louis, bringing home five judges' choice awards.

Around Town

February 14, 2024 - 2:52 PM

Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy recently competed in St. Louis. Front row from left, BriElla Drybread, Brynnan Jones, Kynli Baughn, Drew Remboldt, Kinsley Isbell, Bethany Croisant, James Olson, Olivia Appling, Ellisyn Kent, Pexleigh Lowell, Emersyn Higginbotham, Sydney Johnston; middle row, Kinsey Schinstock, Cara Porter, Baylie Crooks, Gabriella Wehnert, Sydney Ebberts, Eliana Higginbotham, Evie Schooler, Lucy Neely, Tarra Sailor; back, Aila Remboldt, Blayke Patterson, Reylynn Jones, Kylea Taylor, Kalyn Baughn, Bethany Miller, Jenisis Harrison, Brandi Taylor, Laney Hull, Tessa Brutchin, Shelby Peters. Courtesy photo

Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy traveled to a dance competition February 2-4 at St. Louis. It was the first competition of the season. 

Students took classes from celebrity teachers from different industries including a Broadway performer from the original cast of Hamilton. 

The group brought 33 routines and 33 dancers. Students took home five judges’ choice awards for storytelling, passion, presence, energy, and technique. Four dancers won scholarships to attend again next year. 

Related
July 13, 2023
February 17, 2023
April 20, 2021
February 11, 2020
Most Popular