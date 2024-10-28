Model T Club to hold meeting Nov. 14

BURLINGTON — The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club meets the second Thursday of the month. The ECKMT will meet at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, in the conference room of the Burlington Kansas Library, located on Highway 75 in Burlington. The main entree and drinks will be provided. Please bring a side dish to share with the meal which will be eaten before the meeting.

The meetings are a time to share experiences and information about the cars and car projects.

In addition members will share information on the recent workday, work on the exhibits at the national museum and progress on the drivers education car.

Discussion will be held on prospective one and two day tours of nearby interesting locations. Members will report on progress made on their own personal cars and tours that they’ve taken.

It’s also a time for members and guests to ask questions about issues repairing or the restoration of the Model T Ford.

Owning a Model T is not a requirement for membership. All meetings are open to the public.

For additional information call Bud Redding at 785-733-2124.