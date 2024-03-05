 | Tue, Mar 05, 2024
Monarch drivers compete

A Kansas City concrete truck driver earned a repeat bid to a national driving competition during Monarch Cement Co.'s annual Truck Rodeo on Saturday.

March 5, 2024 - 1:17 PM

Jonah Weaver, manager of Joplin Concrete, takes measurements for truck driver Levi Herrera of Concrete Materials, Inc., in Kansas City, during Monarch Cement Co.’s annual Truck Rodeo on Saturday. Hererra won the interlocal competition and will advance to a national contest in October in Colorado. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Levi Herrera of Concrete Materials, Inc., in Kansas City, successfully defended his champion status during Monarch Cement Co.’s annual Truck Rodeo on Saturday.

The event is a way for cement truck drivers from Monarch’s 10 affiliate companies across Kansas and Missouri to test their skills in a friendly competition. The drivers compete in a series of activities including a written test, an inspection and driving through an obstacle course. The top two drivers and their managers will attend a National Ready Mixed Concrete Association competition in October in Aurora, Colo.

Herrera attended last year’s competition. Though Monarch has yet to attain a top-five finish, Monarch’s subsidiary operations manager Justin Tucker said he hopes Herrera’s experience will help him push through to the top.

The contest for second place at Monarch ended in a three-way tie between Raymond Blackburn of Dodge City Concrete in Garden City, Andrew Partin of Dodge City Concrete and Jody Koroush of Joplin Concrete. Blackburn was selected from a random card-drawing.

