Monarch drivers compete

HUMBOLDT — Levi Herrera of Concrete Materials, Inc., in Kansas City, successfully defended his champion status during Monarch Cement Co.’s annual Truck Rodeo on Saturday.
The event is a way for cement truck drivers from Monarch’s 10 affiliate companies across Kansas and Missouri to test their skills in a friendly competition. The drivers compete in a series of activities including a written test, an inspection and driving through an obstacle course. The top two drivers and their managers will attend a National Ready Mixed Concrete Association competition in October in Aurora, Colo.
Herrera attended last year’s competition. Though Monarch has yet to attain a top-five finish, Monarch’s subsidiary operations manager Justin Tucker said he hopes Herrera’s experience will help him push through to the top.
The contest for second place at Monarch ended in a three-way tie between Raymond Blackburn of Dodge City Concrete in Garden City, Andrew Partin of Dodge City Concrete and Jody Koroush of Joplin Concrete. Blackburn was selected from a random card-drawing.